Arkansas woman killed after SUV rolls over several times

An Arkansas woman was killed after the SUV she was traveling in ran off a highway and overturned Monday in Montgomery County, officials said.

Cheryl Chewning, 30, of Hot Springs was a passenger in a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer heading south on Arkansas 27, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Blazer ran off the highway around 3 p.m. and rolled over several times, Arkansas State Police said.

Chewning suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 28-year-old Justin Evans of Amity, was reportedly injured in the wreck and taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs for treatment.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

Chewning's death is the 45th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.