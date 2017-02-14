Democrats demand independent Russia probe after Flynn quits

WASHINGTON — Democrats demanded a special investigation Tuesday into possible links between President Donald Trump's administration and Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat.

"The American people deserve to know the full extent of Russia's financial, personal and political grip on President Trump and what that means for our national security," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Flynn's resignation late Monday also prompted Democrats to press again for a probe of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Republican leaders have refused so far to establish a special bipartisan committee to examine Moscow's meddling, arguing that the existing congressional committees are capable of handling the inquiries. But they'll be under pressure to reverse course after Flynn stepped down after reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with a Russian diplomat.

[DOCUMENT: Read Michael Flynn's resignation letter]

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Flynn made the right decision to step down, but he sidestepped questions about whether an inquiry is warranted.

"You cannot have the national security adviser misleading the vice president and others," the Wisconsin Republican said. "I'm not going to prejudge any of the circumstances surrounding this until we have all of the information."

At issue is whether Flynn broke diplomatic protocol and potentially the law by discussing U.S. sanctions with Moscow before Trump's inauguration.

Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Flynn's resignation "is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus."

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says he wants to know whether Flynn was acting on Trump's behalf or whether Trump or anyone in his administration approved his contacts with Russia. He said Flynn's resignation "does not end questions over his contacts with the Russians."

Pelosi said in a statement that Congress "must call for a bipartisan, independent, outside commission to fully investigate Russia's influence on the administration and the election."

