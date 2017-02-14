Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 12:01 p.m.

How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25 basketball poll

This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.

kansas-guard-devonte-graham-4-during-the-second-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-against-west-virginia-in-lawrence-kan-monday-feb-13-2017-kansas-defeated-west-virginia-84-80-in-overtime-ap-photoorlin-wagner

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Kansas defeated West Virginia 84-80 in overtime. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

RANKING - TEAM (PREVIOUS WEEK)

1 Gonzaga (1)

2 Villanova (2)

3 Kansas (3)

4 Baylor (9)

5 Arizona (10)

6 UCLA (7)

7 Wisconsin (4)

8 Oregon (8)

9 Virginia (11)

10 West Virginia (16)

11 Kentucky (15)

12 Louisville (6)

13 Cincinnati (5)

14 Purdue (14)

15 Duke (18)

16 North Carolina (12)

17 Florida (19)

18 Florida State (13)

19 Creighton (25)

20 South Carolina (17)

21 SMU (NR)

22 Northwestern (NR)

23 Maryland (20)

24 Saint Mary's (21)

25 Butler (22)

Dropped Out: Xavier and Southern Cal

