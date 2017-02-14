Home /
How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25 basketball poll
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
RANKING - TEAM (PREVIOUS WEEK)
1 Gonzaga (1)
2 Villanova (2)
3 Kansas (3)
4 Baylor (9)
5 Arizona (10)
6 UCLA (7)
7 Wisconsin (4)
8 Oregon (8)
9 Virginia (11)
10 West Virginia (16)
11 Kentucky (15)
12 Louisville (6)
13 Cincinnati (5)
14 Purdue (14)
15 Duke (18)
16 North Carolina (12)
17 Florida (19)
18 Florida State (13)
19 Creighton (25)
20 South Carolina (17)
21 SMU (NR)
22 Northwestern (NR)
23 Maryland (20)
24 Saint Mary's (21)
25 Butler (22)
Dropped Out: Xavier and Southern Cal
