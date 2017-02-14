Arkansas Literary Festival lines up more than 70 presenters

The Central Arkansas Library System will host more than 70 presenters at the 14th annual Arkansas Literary Festival in April, including writers, scientists, artists and comedians, officials have announced.

Speakers include Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winners. Two writers have had books adapted for television. Therese Anne Fowler's Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald has been adapted into Amazon video Z: The Beginning of Everything, while Natalie Baszile's Queen Sugar has been made into a TV show of the same name.

Many of the presenters have ties to Arkansas or the South.

Arkansan Cara Brookin will be featured in the festival. She wrote her memoir Rise: How a House Built a Family, about the home her family built in Bryant.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Kevin Delaney of Little Rock's Museum of Discovery will also put in an appearance. In addition to his work at the museum, Delaney is the science presenter for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Throughout the festival from April 27-30, attendees will be able to participate in panels, performances and other events at the Central Arkansas Library System's main campus and throughout Little Rock, officials said in news release. The festival's full schedule of events is to be released April 1.

More information is available at https://www.arkansasliteraryfestival.org/.

Metro on 02/14/2017