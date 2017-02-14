Tuesday recruiting tidbits

It appears a newly offered highly regarded prospect will visit Arkansas in the near future.

Junior receiver Bryson Jackson, 6-1, 175 of St. Pius X High School in Houston added an offer from the Hogs Monday night and now has 12 offers, including Minnesota, Penn State, Houston, Missouri and TCU.

His teammate and Arkansas 2019 QB target Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds plans to visit Arkansas Match 31 and April 1. There's a good chance Jackson joins Gunnell on the trip.

Jackson is also outstanding in track and has best times of 10.6 in the 100, 21.4 in the 200 and 47.00 in the 400.

Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy maxed out at 290 pounds on the bench press during testing on Monday. He also recorded a time of 4.69 seconds in the 40 yard dash.

Earle junior athlete/quarterback Gerry Bohanon, an Arkansas target, had 16 points 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists vs. Marianna Saturday night. Central Florida is the latest school to show interest.

Fullback Khalil Hunter, 6-0, 245 of Stevens College in Pennsylvania said he plans to visit Arkansas this spring. The Hogs offered him Monday.

Junior offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 of Jonesboro will visit North Carolina State this weekend. Virginia is also showing interest.

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson are expected to visit Jonesboro during the spring to look at Gatlin and promising sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas, 6-6, 291.