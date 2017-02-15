Arkansas man arrested after trying to meet with teen to have sex with her, authorities say

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to meet with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to have sex with her, officials said.

Bryan Ashley, 41, of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Benton County sheriff's deputies after an investigation revealed he had been chatting over the Internet with a female he believed to be 13 years old, according to a news release. He had arranged to meet the teen with the intent of having sex with her, officials said.

Ashley was booked into Benton County jail around 3:30 p.m. on a felony charge of Internet stalking of a child, records show. He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for March 27.