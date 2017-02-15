Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 3 p.m.

Arkansas man wins $200,000 in lottery off $10 ticket

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Martin Reyes' winning Big Money Game ticket.

A Conway man has won $200,000 in an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery instant game, officials said Wednesday.

Martin Reyes bought the $10 Big Money Game ticket at Quick Mart, 1305 E. Oak St., in Conway, according to a news release from the lottery. The store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $2,000, for selling the winner.

Reyes told lottery officials that he first told his fiancee about the win and plans to invest the prize.

