Arkansas man wins $200,000 in lottery off $10 ticket
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
A Conway man has won $200,000 in an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery instant game, officials said Wednesday.
Martin Reyes bought the $10 Big Money Game ticket at Quick Mart, 1305 E. Oak St., in Conway, according to a news release from the lottery. The store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $2,000, for selling the winner.
Reyes told lottery officials that he first told his fiancee about the win and plans to invest the prize.
