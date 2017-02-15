Hogs offer physical JC fullback

Arkansas’ last junior college fullback signee, Kiero Small turned out to be the most physical blocking back the Hogs had in years.

Small was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Hogs are hoping newly offered junior college fullback Khalil Hunter can be similar.

Razorback running backs coach Reggie Mitchell was the first to extended a scholarship offer to Hunter, 6-0, 245, 4.7 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Stevens College in Pennsylvania on Monday.

“I finally got my highlight tape together,” Hunter said. “He looked at and told me I had an offer.”

Two days later, he added his second offer when Tennessee extended one.

“I always wanted to play in the SEC,” said Hunter, who’s planning to visit Fayetteville in the spring. “I always wanted to block for schools like that- for big backs in more like a pro set.”

Hunter, who played at Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, scored 3 touchdowns and had 10 pancake blocks last season. He played in a spread offense, but his coach found ways to use his talents.

“He has formations for me, but we have to really like move it around and offset stuff,” Hunter said.

Ironically, Hunter wears No. 36, the same jersey number Small wore for the Hogs. His approach to playing the position is simple.

“I don’t want to get hit or get injured, so I have to deliver a hit,” said Hunter, who will be a spring graduate.

