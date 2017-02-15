Wednesday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas' basketball signees, commitments and prospects competed Tuesday night.

Forward signee Darious Hall recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists in Mills' 68-37 victory over Watson Chapel. Hall is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2.4 assists a game.

Arkansas football signee Chase Hayden scores 28 points and had 7 assists to help St. George eliminate Fayette Academy from the playoffs.

Power forward signee Daniel Gafford had 14 points, 18 rebounds and 7 blocks for El Dorado tonight. He's only playing 14.9 minutes a game but is averaging 17.4 points, 16.1 rebounds, 7.9 blocks, 2.8 steals and 1.5 assists a game.

Class of 2018 Arkansas forward target DJ Weaver of Houston Cypress Falls had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in 18 minutes of play. Cypress Falls improved to 12-0 in district play for the first time ever.

Weaver is averaging 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

2018 Hog commit Isaiah Joe had 24 points on 3 of 5 shooting from two, 5 of 11 from three and 3 of 3 free throws in 64-52 victory over Conway.

2018 forward commit Ethan Henderson led Little Rock Parkview with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 64-34 victory over Little Rock Fair. Guard signee Khalil Garland contributed 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Highly regarded 2020 forward Chris Moore of West Memphis had 10 points and 12 rebounds in limited action in a victory over Valley View.

Springdale junior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-4, 261, has an offer from Arkansas State and is drawing interest from Arkansas and Alabama.

Highly regarded junior defensive back Patrick Fields, 6-1, 190, of Tulsa Union said he's planning to visit Arkansas this spring. He sad his teammate and Arkansas freshman linebacker Kyrei Fisher is loving it in Fayetteville.

Fields said he and Fisher are very similar and that helps the Hogs. He's also looking to enroll early in college, and hearing of Fisher's experience is a plus.