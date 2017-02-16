Arkansas man accused of head-butting 70-year-old mother twice

A north Arkansas man is accused of head-butting his 70-year-old mother twice, according to court filings.

John VanBoskirk, 34, of Yellville was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree battery in the reported Dec. 31 disturbance, records show.

The Marion County sheriff’s office was dispatched Dec. 31 to Baxter Regional Medical Center in reference to a reported domestic battery.

At the hospital, VanBoskirk’s mother told a sheriff’s deputy that when she returned home with lunch New Year’s Eve, VanBoskirk got mad and began throwing food and mail.

The woman noted that that her son, who she said had psychological issues, had been abusive to her for “quite some time” and that she “just dealt with it.”

VanBoskirk reportedly told his mother “how stupid he was and how stupid Yellville was” when she returned home, the affidavit states.

A short time later, VanBoskirk head-butted his mother on her left temple as she got out of her vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground, a sheriff’s deputy noted.

VanBoskirk later head-butted her again on her right temple as she was flat on her back, his mother told authorities. She stopped a third attempt at head-butting by putting her feet up, she added.

The mother dropped off her son at an undisclosed location in Yellville before driving to the hospital to ensure that her injuries “would be documented,” according to the filings.

VanBoskirk was being held at the Marion County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.