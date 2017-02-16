ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Brown Bag history

Southern historian Misti Nicole Harper examines the families whose daughters tried to enroll at Central High in 1957, and who took part in the subsequent landmark Supreme Court case (Aaron v. Cooper) in "When Middle-Class Black Womanhood Shook the Pedestal: Intersectionality in the Build-Up to Integration at Central High School," a Brown Bag lecture, noon-1 p.m. today at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free; provide your own lunch and the museum will provide soft drinks and water. Call (501) 324-9685, email info@oldstatehouse.org or visit oldstatehouse.org.

Stage to 'glitter'

University of Central Arkansas theater students will perform Rub Some Glitter on It, an original devised piece with a script compiled by the performers through interviews, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bridges Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Director Zoe Allison describes the piece as using "a dystopian story to explore modern ideas about the roles of women in our society." Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5092.

Not a Clue

Ouachita Baptist University's theater arts department will present Not a Clue, a student-led, interactive, improvised mystery, conceptualized, written and directed by Hannah Fender, based on the mystery board game Clue, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Monday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Verser Theatre, Jones Performing Arts Center, OBU, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. The production is part of the department's annual Muse Project. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

FRIDAY

Block project

The Rodney Block Jazz Project, fronted by Little Rock jazz trumpeter Rodney Block, will perform a blend of traditional jazz, gospel, hip-hop, bebop, funk and soul at 7 p.m. Friday at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352.

TICKETS

Boston at Verizon

Tickets -- $36-$79 (plus applicable service charges) -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Boston's "Hyper Space Tour" concert, 7:30 p.m. April 26 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. There is an eight-ticket limit. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also be at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, the previous day, 7:30 p.m. April 25. Tickets to that show -- $36-$75.50 plus applicable fees -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

Weekend on 02/16/2017