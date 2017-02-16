Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 12:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Joey the indoor pet squirrel stops burglary

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police in southwest Idaho say an indoor pet, a squirrel named Joey, has thwarted a burglary attempt.

The Meridian Police Department said a minor entered a home last week and told police after being arrested that a squirrel attacked him when he tried to break into a gun safe.

Meridian police officer Ashley Turner said the minor received scratch marks on his arm but no bites. The teen is believed to have entered three or four unlocked homes in the area. The minor's name hasn't been released.

Joey's owner, Adam Pearl, said no one can believe he has a squirrel that guards his house.

Joey has a nest in a kitchen cabinet.

For his vigilance, Pearl gave his pet a reward: Whoppers, Joey's favorite candy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Joey the indoor pet squirrel stops burglary

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online