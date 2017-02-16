Police: Joey the indoor pet squirrel stops burglary

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police in southwest Idaho say an indoor pet, a squirrel named Joey, has thwarted a burglary attempt.

The Meridian Police Department said a minor entered a home last week and told police after being arrested that a squirrel attacked him when he tried to break into a gun safe.

Meridian police officer Ashley Turner said the minor received scratch marks on his arm but no bites. The teen is believed to have entered three or four unlocked homes in the area. The minor's name hasn't been released.

Joey's owner, Adam Pearl, said no one can believe he has a squirrel that guards his house.

Joey has a nest in a kitchen cabinet.

For his vigilance, Pearl gave his pet a reward: Whoppers, Joey's favorite candy.