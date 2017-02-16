Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 10:59 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Little Rock high school student arrested after cursing, taking swing at teacher

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.

kelvin-lamont-higgins-18-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kelvin Lamont Higgins, 18, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock high school student was arrested after he swung at and cursed at one of his teachers Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police arrived at the Hamilton Learning Academy at 3301 S. Bryant St. around 1:20 p.m. and arrested 18-year-old Kelvin Higgins, according to a police report.

Officials said Higgins walked into one of his classrooms, punched at a teacher behind her back, then said, "B****, I'll slap you on the blood," before leaving, the report said. The teacher was not hit, police noted.

Higgins was booked into Pulaski County jail around 3 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $2,500.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Little Rock high school student arrested after cursing, taking swing at teacher

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Tigermule says... February 16, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.

I'm guessing his comments derive from rap lyrics

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online