Police: Little Rock high school student arrested after cursing, taking swing at teacher
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:38 a.m.
A Little Rock high school student was arrested after he swung at and cursed at one of his teachers Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Police arrived at the Hamilton Learning Academy at 3301 S. Bryant St. around 1:20 p.m. and arrested 18-year-old Kelvin Higgins, according to a police report.
Officials said Higgins walked into one of his classrooms, punched at a teacher behind her back, then said, "B****, I'll slap you on the blood," before leaving, the report said. The teacher was not hit, police noted.
Higgins was booked into Pulaski County jail around 3 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $2,500.
A court date is scheduled for Feb. 29.
Tigermule says... February 16, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.
I'm guessing his comments derive from rap lyrics
