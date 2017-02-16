Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Lost Shakerof Salt in the ninth

BEST BET Mr Pippins in the first

LONG SHOT Estelline in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 52-180 (28.9 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like ****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MR PIPPINS*** has finished in-the-money in four of five races at Oaklawn Park, while earning Beyer figures that are fastest in this field. He benefits from a recent race over the track. AWESOM CHAMP is dropping to the lowest maiden classification of his career after a solid sprint effort at Fair Grounds. The best race of his career was his one start last season at Oaklawn. ENCHANTED RAMBAM has been forwardly placed in three consecutive third-place finishes at Fair Grounds, and the three-time beaten post-time favorite may appreciate a change in venue.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Mr Pippins Perez Hartman 7-2

7 Awesom Champ Franco Compton 9-2

9 Enchanted Rambam Santana Cox 2-1

8 Majestic Ride St Julien Carranza 12-1

2 Chase the Bling Eramia Durham 15-1

3 American Muscle Landeros Caster 8-1

6 Brother Louis Birzer Anderson 8-1

1 Langdom Corbett Shorter 12-1

4 Iftheyonlyknew Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

2 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $15,000

COUNTON CLAIRE** is moving up a condition after a clear victory. She appears to do her best racing at Oaklawn, and Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg is having a good meeting. SECRET TRICK has crossed the finish line first in four of her past six races. The versatile filly keeps winning rider Richard Eramia. CLASSIC ARCH won a two-turn allowance race last summer at Prairie Meadows, and she returns fresh and on her preferred surface after a dull turf debut at Remington.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Counton Claire Birzer Van Berg 5-2

7 Secret Trick Eramia Lauer 8-1

9 Classic Arch LQuinonez Caster 4-1

10 Je Suis Belle Perez Mullins 15-1

3 Harlan's Girl Rocco Cristel 6-1

2 Get Paid Corbett Durham 10-1

4 Flashy Ruthie Felix Hellman 8-1

5 Castiel's Angel Sanjur Haran 10-1

1 Icy Dawn Roman Chleborad 10-1

6 Elona Pompell Holthus 12-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

SHOOTOUT*** made a gradual gain when fifth best in a vastly superior field of $30,000 conditioned-claimers. Top connections have him spotted to win. HAWKSHAW raced too close to a fast pace on a sloppy track when finishing last in his 2017 debut. The quick gelding is adding blinkers and looms a wire-to-wire threat at this lower price. CRUSH lost a lead turning for home in a third-place finish Jan. 26, and he has been consistently good in races at 7 furlongs or beyond.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Shootout Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

2 Hawkshaw Osorio Ortiz 15-1

4 Crush Eramia Broberg 5-2

7 The Rouge Diesel Birzer Hall 3-1

1 Pennington Bayou Loveberry Caldwell 15-1

1a Bower's Point Hill Caldwell 15-1

5 Civitavecchio Santana Asmussen 12-1

6 Captain's Mast Lantz Campbell 8-1

3 Gold in the Bank Wethey Hall 15-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

BUD'S MR. B** finished a close second in his only two-turn race last season. He is dropping to the lowest level of his career after a useful sprint tune-up, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. J P OF GALILEE is a three-time second-place finisher at Oaklawn who looked good when narrowly defeated in his return from an extended break. He caught a wet track when finishing behind the top selection March 24. EDGY weakened inside the final furlong in a competitive third-place sprint finish, and he may have needed the race after a long layoff. He may prove to be the controlling speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Bud's Mr. B Osorio Peitz 5-2

6 J P of Galilee Landeros Hornsby 3-1

7 Edgy Birzer Roberts 4-1

5 Bogey Canchari Witt 6-1

1 Gumshoe Hill McBride 10-1

1a Zapper Dan Emigh McBride 10-1

2 Wilbur Corbett Martin 15-1

8 Spotsback Eramia Martin 15-1

11 Camp Cielo Franco Carranza 15-1

10 Big Statement Wethey Ashauer 12-1

3 Brother J.R. Bedford Rengstorf 20-1

9 Jonesboro Boy Clawson Smith 30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DYNAMIC IMPACT** is an older class horse who is dropping a notch after a solid fourth-place finish. He is a consistent finisher in a field loaded with early speed types. AREED won an unusually fast $10,000 claiming race in his first start for current connections, and the winner of three consecutive races should be near the lead from the start. BIG SUGARUSH has won two consecutive races from a stalking position. He has competitive Beyer figures and represents strong connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Dynamic Impact St Julien Moquett 5-2

7 Areed Pompell Van Berg 2-1

1 Big Sugarush Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

8 Wildcat Friendship Birzer Vance 6-1

6 Smiling Charlie Canchari Lynn 8-1

4 Chocolate Wildcat Perez Puhl 12-1

5 Herriot Hill Stuart 12-1

3 Renn Lake Roman Richard 15-1

6 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TONBO** dominated a field of $50,000 maiden-claimers in his first race for current connections, and both of his two-turn races have been good performances. He figures to be ideally placed behind an honest or fast pace. STREET GRAY broke his maiden in a two-turn route in April at Keeneland. He should be the controlling speed after setting a strong pace in a second-place sprint Jan. 26. RANK earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure in a front-running second-place route finish, and he switches to co-leading rider Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Tonbo Franco Compton 5-2

3 Street Gray Roman Garcia 3-1

4 Rank Vazquez Lukas 3-1

7 Justin Zee Canchari Ruiz 12-1

6 Stand Guard Loveberry Ritchey 5-1

9 Perfect Saint Borel Jackson 12-1

1 Charming Deputy Sanjur Haran 12-1

8 Colonel Slewie Corbett Durham 20-1

5 Rocky Tough Court Hiles 20-1

7 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

ESTELLINE** was one-paced after being bet down to favoritism in her first race as a 3-year-old. She worked fast subsequently and may appreciate her outside post and rider change. EXCESSIVESPENDING finished a close second behind a talented filly last fall at Keeneland. She is a logical contender if fit for winning trainer Chris Hartman. CARE flashed speed before retreating in her one race as a juvenile, but she sports some swift breezes in New Orleans for her return. The big maiden purses at Oaklawn likely has shipped her North.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Estelline Rocco Whiting 6-1

8 Excessivespending Cannon Hartman 5-2

2 Care Vazquez Stall 4-1

7 Noble Freud Court Fires 8-1

5 Sanilac Santana Asmussen 9-2

4 Jungle Lane De La Cruz Van Meter 5-1

1 Dea Aveta Franco Hobby 10-1

3 Unsung St Julien Moquett 15-1

6 Mystical Temple Osorio Cox 20-1

8 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

ABRAHAM** has not raced since November. He closed 2016 in top form and seems to fire big when fresh. W B AND ME has finished with energy in four consecutive in-the-money finishes. He is taking a slight class drop and may be an attractive price. HILLBILLY ROYALTY is a two-turn stake winner who contested the pace before finishing a tired fifth in a race he likely needed after 12 months on the sidelines.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Abraham Vazquez Richard 9-2

11 W B and Me Sanjur Contreras 12-1

1 Hillbilly Royalty LQuinonez Von Hemel 7-2

3 Magic of Believing Santana Asmussen 6-1

6 Financial Modeling Franco Cox 4-1

8 Elijah Birzer Chleborad 6-1

9 Springboard Court Hiles 10-1

12 Snickerboxer Roman Villafranco 15-1

4 Rod McLeod Felix Mason 20-1

2 Cutacorner Cannon Van Berg 20-1

10 Hat of Jacks Thompson Kardoush 20-1

5 Fleet Eagle Loveberry Martin 20-1

9 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

LOST SHAKEROF SALT**** lost a late lead to a late-running post-time favorite while finishing 4 lengths clear of third in her local debut. She is taking a slight class drop and may not have to improve to graduate. TRINTRIN was eliminated from contention after a troubled start in a seventh-place debut. A clean break and the racing experience could produce a vastly improved finish. RAISE A GHOST finished well and two positions behind the top selection in her career debut. She too is dropping in price and "typical" second-out improvement make her a contender.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Lost Shakerof Salt Franco Compton 8-5

2 Trintrin Emigh Jackson 15-1

6 Raise a Ghost Birzer Martin 5-1

12 Stellastellastella Canchari Witt 6-1

11 I Suspect Taylor Vazquez Cates 6-1

8 Risky's Best Eramia Martin 12-1

5 Robin Deann Sanjur Milligan 8-1

13 Glad Your Brassy Sanjur Roberts 15-1

9 Geris Hand Gallardo Caudill 20-1

14 Cinnamon Candy Clawson Hale 15-1

3 Reordained Pompell Gonzalez 20-1

1 Portobella Roman Carranza 15-1

10 She's the Most McNeil Hornsby 20-1

4 Miss Disco Star Wethey Dixon 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Putting a long-shot on top in trifecta wagers can bring a payoff, so I like Estelline in the seventh race. Because she is likely to be a price, I’ll use several fillies in the two and three holes. The late double kicks off in the eighth with a wideopen field of 12. Since I’m going to single Lost SHAKEROF SALT (favorite) in the ninth, I’ll only go two deep in the eighth.

Sports on 02/16/2017