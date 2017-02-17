De Queen wreck fatal to Texan, 67

A Texas man was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on a highway in southwest Arkansas, state police say.

In a preliminary report, Arkansas State Police said the crash happened about 4 p.m. on U.S. 70 in De Queen.

A 2006 Ford Escape driven by 67-year-old William Massey of Seagoville, Texas, crossed the road's centerline into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, according to authorities.

Massey died because of injuries from the wreck, the report said. The driver of the Chevrolet, 34-year-old Damian Burton of De Queen, was injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

