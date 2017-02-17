Police: Arkansas postal worker, man faked robbery to steal $16,000 in money orders, cash

An Arkansas post office employee and an accomplice are accused of faking an armed robbery to steal $16,000 in money orders and cash from her workplace, according to police.

The worker, 32-year-old Kristy Holliday, and 32-year-old Russell Clint Basinger were being held pending federal charges in the theft, records show.

An armed man was initially reported to have entered the Fairfield Bay post office at 548 Dave Creek Parkway, restraining the on-duty employee as he robbed the business, a news release states.

The Fairfield Bay Police Department said it later learned that the worker and the reported assailant, Basinger, appeared to have worked together to coordinate the robbery.

“The investigation revealed that no armed robbery took place, but instead, was an attempt to mislead authorities as to the true nature of the theft,” according to the release.

Police said information and evidence led to the discovery of most of the money orders as well as specialized machinery to imprint the form of payment. Also recovered were stolen cash and stamps.

A request for additional information was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Fairfield Bay, a town of around 2,300 residents, is about 83 miles north of Little Rock in Cleburne and Van Buren counties.