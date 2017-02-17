Police: Woman sells iPads stolen from Little Rock high school

An Arkansas woman was arrested Thursday morning after she sold two Apple iPads that had been stolen from a Little Rock high school, police said.

Officers arrested Dorothy Gean Avance, 49, of Little Rock around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Knollwood Road after she sold two stolen iPads to an ecoATM located in a Wal-Mart, according to a police report. EcoATMs are electronic kiosks at some Wal-Marts and other locations where phones, tablets and mp3 players can be exchanged for cash.

The iPads, valued at around $1,500, had been stolen from McClellan Magnet High School in Little Rock, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

Avance was charged with theft by receiving and failure to comply, according to the report.

Avance was booked into the Pulaski County jail and held without bail, the report said. A March 2 court date is scheduled.