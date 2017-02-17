Remains of missing woman possibly disposed of in central Arkansas, police say

A man held in the disappearance of his daughter’s mother stopped in Arkansas along a multi-state trip that included the disposal of at least some of her remains, authorities said.

Police in Boulder, Colo., say Adam Densmore, 32, killed the woman, Ashley Mead, 25, before leaving that state Sunday and traveling to four other states until his arrest.

A portion of Mead’s remains may be in a purple suitcase left along the route that included a stop in Conway, authorities said in a news release. That statement added that Densmore was suspected of discarding body parts in a “variety of communities.”

After leaving Colorado on Sunday, Densmore drove south with his daughter, Winter, to Raton, N.M., and through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, La., on Monday evening, police said.

Mead's body was believed to have been "at least partially dismembered" just outside of Shreveport, La., authorities noted.

On Tuesday, Densmore traveled to Conway and stopped in the city for the night. Mead and Winter were reported missing that day after the mother didn’t show up for work.

Authorities said that Densmore left Conway the following morning and drove to Okmulgee, Okla., which is nearly 40 miles south of Tulsa.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Densmore was found with Winter and arrested just west of Tulsa on suspicion of violating a custody agreement, police said. A charge of first-degree murder was later added.

His daughter, who authorities said was not harmed, was placed in the temporary custody of Child Protective Services in Oklahoma.

Remains believed to be those of Mead were found Wednesday in a dumpster at a gas station near a Wal-Mart in Okmulgee, the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo., reported.

The Boulder, Colo., and Okmulgee, Okla, police departments tentatively confirmed the remains as belonging to Mead, though official identification had not been made as of Friday afternoon, the release stated.

LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, confirmed that her agency was informed of Mead’s disappearance and of Densmore’s stay in Conway.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Boulder, Colo., police at (303) 441-1974 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.