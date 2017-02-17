Springdale branch of Arvest robbed

SPRINGDALE -- Arvest Bank at Sunset Avenue and 40th Street was robbed Thursday morning, Sprindale police said.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money, said Lt. Shane Pegram of the Police Department.

The robber was described as a white man aged 35 to 45, a police news release said. No weapons were used in the robbery and no one was injured, according to the news release.

The doors to the bank were locked after the robbery, and one of the parking lot entrances was blocked off by a police vehicle.

Metro on 02/17/2017