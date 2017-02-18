Child-neglect suspect arrested

A Flippin man was arrested Friday on a charge of endangering the welfare of his three children, according to a news release from the Marion County sheriff's office.

Deputies with a search warrant entered Theodore Lamkin Jr.'s Lamkin Lane home Friday after multiple failed attempts to arrest Lamkin.

Lamkin, with the barrel of a .22-caliber rifle in his mouth, was in the bathroom threatening suicide. Sheriff Clinton Evans tried to talk him, the news release said.

When Lamkin eventually lowered the gun, Evans pushed him into the bathtub. Lamkin then fired several shots that went through the bathroom wall and outside the home, prompting a brief tussle with deputies, who shot Lamkin with a stun gun to subdue him, the sheriff said.

He was then taken into custody.

The arrest warrant stemmed from a Jan. 16 Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation at Lamkin's home that found "severe neglect," according to the sheriff's office. One child was suffering from such severe neglect that he was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Evans said. The Human Services Department has since removed the children from Lamkin's home.

