Firm to buy, restore 2 historic downtown Little Rock buildings

Rock Capital Real Estate, a recently formed Little Rock company, has plans to purchase and renovate the historic Hall and Davidson buildings in the 200 block of West Capitol Avenue, an executive with the company said Friday.

Rock Capital has had the buildings under contract for some time, said Dan Roda, counsel for Rock Capital.

Rock Capital plans to renovate the buildings into a boutique hotel, Roda said. The development will include bars, a restaurant and meeting spaces.

The development is the first for Rock Capital, which was founded by the principals of Rock Capital Group and Capital Real Estate & Trust.

Others in the management team are Danny Brickey, Jordan Haas and Blake Smith, according to a news release.

The group plans to close on the purchase in April or May. Construction should take 12 to 18 months. The buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the news release said.

-- David Smith