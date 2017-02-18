Home /
Police investigating shooting near Little Rock Walgreens
This article was published today at 3:23 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Little Rock Walgreens.
It happened shortly before 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the store at Baseline and Geyer Springs Road.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries wasn't clear. The shooter reportedly fled on foot.
No additional information was immediately available.
