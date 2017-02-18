Police say woman had 2 stolen iPads

A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she sold two Apple iPads that had been stolen from a Little Rock high school, police said.

Officers arrested Dorothy Gean Avance, 49, of Little Rock around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Knollwood Road after she sold two stolen iPads at an ecoATM located in a Wal-Mart, according to a police report.

EcoATMs are electronic kiosks at some Wal-Marts and other locations where phones, tablets and mp3 players can be exchanged for cash.

The iPads, valued at around $1,500, had been stolen from McClellan High School in Little Rock, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

Avance was charged with theft by receiving and failure to comply, according to the report.

She was booked into the Pulaski County jail and held without bail, the report said. A March 2 court date is scheduled.

Son's machete cuts get mom detained

A mother was arrested Thursday, accused of slicing her son's face with a machete during an argument, authorities said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrived at the Sherwood home of 57-year-old Wanda Jean Butler on Frenchman Mountain Road around 6:20 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, according to a police report.

Butler's son was in the driveway and bleeding from his right hand and upper lip, the deputy wrote.

The victim told investigators that he and his mother had gotten into a heated argument, and she cut him with a machete, the report said.

The report did not list the son's age.

Butler was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic battery and booked into the Pulaski County jail later that evening.

She is being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for March 28.

Metro on 02/18/2017