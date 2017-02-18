Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Terra Promessa in the ninth

BEST BET Carlos Dangerous in the first

LONG SHOT Dion in the seventh

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 55-198 (27.8 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

CARLOS DANGEROUS*** is taking a drop in class after a 1-length defeat at Santa Anita, and he has posted two sharp local works for new and high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. SON OF PEARL lost a short lead inside the final furlong in a clear second-place finish, and the 14-time winner was claimed by winning connections. STRUT N SWAGGER has finished second the past two times he raced for a claiming price. The class dropper is cutting back in distance, and rider Loveberry knows this horse well.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Carlos Dangerous;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

5 Son of Pearl;Cannon;Hartman;7-2

1 Strut N Swagger;Loveberry;Swearingen;8-1

2 Sturdy Allan;Birzer;Van Berg;4-1

13 Rwdy Richard;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

9 E.M. Maximus;Santana;Moquett;12-1

3 Jump and Go;Borel;Wiggins;12-1

8 Moon Song;Vazquez;Campbell;20-1

11 Bracigliano;Osorio;Mason;20-1

6 Trident Hero;St Julien;Litfin;20-1

12 No Supervision;Canchari;Martin;20-1

4 Smokealittlesmoke;De La Cruz;Carranza;20-1

14 Gravity Force;Perez;Puhl;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

CONQUEST SKEDADDLE** finished in-the-money in two of four races last season while competing against better at Woodbine. Recent workouts look sharp as he picks up a leading rider. AFTER HOURS was disqualified after dropping into and winning a $12,500 maiden-claiming race. He has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures and switches to the leading rider. LEGENDARY VISION is a steadily improving 4-year-old who possesses good early speed and benefits from a race over the track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Conquest Skedaddle;Franco;Compton;4-1

5 After Hours;Santana;Moquett;3-1

4 Legendary Vision;Pompell;Pompell;4-1

1 Travel West;Landeros;Williamson;7-2

3 See the Ranger;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;9-2

8 Reverend Sam;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

7 My Boy Lane;Corbett;Shorter;15-1

2 Lockhimup;Cannon;Haran;10-1

3 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $15,000

FAR OUT KAILEE** is moving up a claiming condition after crushing $7,500 conditioned-claimers by 9-widening lengths, and it was his first spin around this oval. COPPER HILL was claimed by a sharp stable in a competitive front-running third-place finish. He is back at the same price and having blinkers removed. CALIFORNIA COAST is moving from an outside to an inside post after a runner-up finish against similar. He has enough speed to be in striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Far Out Kailee;Cannon;Hartman;7-2

4 Copper Hill;Vazquez;Richard;5-1

1 California Coast;Franco;Van Berg;4-1

9 Greyjoy;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Rich E Z;Marquez;Lynn;10-1

8 Sword of David;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

3 Vacanza;LQuinonez;Litfin;20-1

2 Quiet Ry;Felix;Puhl;20-1

10 Ten to Show;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

7 Dontsaymyname;St Julien;Ives;20-1

4 Purse $74,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

CURTIS** followed consecutive tough-luck defeats with a sharp 4-length two-turn maiden victory at Parx. He has moved into the barn of trainer Brad Cox, who is likely to get even more run out of this colt. JERRID contested the pace from gate to finish in a competitive second-place route finish. He is lightly raced and eligible to show more improvement. SENIOR INVESTMENT was disqualified after a gutty victory against similar opposition at Fair Grounds, and the pace may be fast enough to set up his consistent late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Curtis;Landeros;Cox;7-2

1 Jerrid;BQuinonez;Young;5-2

7 Senior Investment;Hill;McPeek;3-1

2 Silver Bullion;Vazquez;Lukas;8-1

4 Conquest Wildcat;Clawson;Morse;6-1

5 All Right;Canchari;Gorder;8-1

6 Brave John;Rocco;Hobby;12-1

3 Unbridled Eagle;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

5 Purse $26,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

BATTLE TAP** is dropping in price after a third-place finish, and he is adding blinkers and received a confidence lift when the runner-up came back to win Thursday. SUMPTER hit the board at a higher level at Keeneland and Indiana, and the class dropper is having blinkers removed after a dull one-race experiment in blinkers. BENEDICTION ran races at Delaware that make him a contender. Recent workouts appear sharp, and a leading rider takes the call.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Battle Tap;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Sumpter;Cannon;Van Meter;9-2

4 Benediction;Franco;Compton;7-2

5 Paschal;Birzer;Van Berg;6-1

7 Indygo Breeze;Emigh;Haran;12-1

8 Proper Decorum;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

1 Strawn's Cash;Vazquez;Milligan;10-1

3 Double A;Rocco;Lukas;6-1

9 Drinkin' Song;Corbett;Von Hemel;15-1

6 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

DANCE CHAMPION**** finished a clear second in an unusually fast optional-claiming race. He was claimed by a sharp trainer and is capable of his best from on the lead or off the pace. DOCTOR PETER finished a clear second at 18-1 odds in his return from a freshening. He is wheeled back at the same $25,000 claiming price and keeps veteran Alex Birzer. ETON RIDGE is a minor stakes winner who is taking a significant drop after a sixth-place finish, and he may not have to improve all that much to contend at this class level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Dance Champion;Perez;Hartman;3-1

8 Doctor Peter;Birzer;Anderson;4-1

3 Eton Ridge;Loveberry;Milligan;8-1

9 O T B Bob;Osorio;Morse;4-1

10 Port Aggregate;Cannon;Broberg;10-1

5 Stealcase;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

11 Nelson's El Camino;Franco;Diodoro;10-1

6 Birdsone;BQuinonez;Young;15-1

1 Hunter's Strike;Canchari;Creighton;15-1

4 Sharm;Vazquez;Lukas;10-1

2 Steelman Run;Felix;Winebaugh;20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

DION** won a "key" race at this claiming price only two races back at Fair Grounds. He possesses good early speed, and two of his three career wins have been at Oaklawn. MANHATTAN MISCHIEF followed a front-running 6-length victory at Churchill with a competitive third-place starter allowance finish. He is back in a claiming race, and trainer Jack Van Berg is spotting horses where they can win. OR SUNDAY won a $20,000 claiming race at Remington. The consistent finisher is back in the claiming ranks after three solid efforts against allowance rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Dion;Kennedy;Compton;12-1

3 Manhattan Mischief;De La Cruz;Van Berg;3-1

2 Or Sunday;Franco;Diodoro;7-2

8 Rootie Tourtie;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

12 Alabama Tide;Santana;Caldwell;8-1

11 Dekabrist;Borel;Martin;15-1

6 Imma Bling;Corbett;Durham;6-1

1 Bear's Big Boy;Landeros;Vance;10-1

5 Star's Valentino;Loveberry;Petalino;10-1

9 Wildcat Shoals;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

10 Valeski;BQuinonez;Riecken;20-1

7 It'sgoodtobelucky;Court;Frazee;15-1

8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

A TERRIFIC SHOT** earned a big Beyer figure when winning a fast $25,000 conditioned-claiming race. He has won 3 of 8 races and not running back for a claiming price is a sign of a good claim. LONG STATION has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes. The beaten post-time favorite represents a winning stable that is well overdue at the meeting. GRAY SKY is a consistently competitive middle-distance runner who is in good form and figures a late threat at this shorter sprint distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 A Terrific Shot;Canchari;Cox;5-2

11 Long Station;Pompell;Holthus;9-2

9 Gray Sky;St Julien;Lukas;6-1

1 Silver Lining John;Landeros;Domenosky;4-1

12 Mud Light;Loveberry;Howard;6-1

5 Admiralty;Santana;Moquett;10-1

6 Oppidum;Perez;Klopp;15-1

2 Seismic Force;Birzer;Chleborad;30-1

8 Hard to Stop;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

7 Sabrina's Bling;Borel;Jackson;20-1

10 Double Tuff;Franco;Simms;20-1

4 Seba's Dancer;Roman;Pompell;30-1

9 The Bayakoa. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

TERRA PROMESSA**** extended her unbeaten streak at Oaklawn to four races when easily defeating five rivals in the Pippin. She is a multiple graded stakes winner who is just now returning to her best. STREAMLINE finished third in the Pippin as the second betting favorite but likely needed the race. She did finish second in the Grade I Apple Blossom last spring at Oaklawn. READY TO CONFESS has finished in-the-money in five consecutive stake races, and her early speed always has her in position to win entering the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Terra Promessa;Santana;Asmussen;6-5

5 Streamline;Landeros;Williamson;4-1

7 Ready to Confess;Rocco;Von Hemel;9-2

4 Power of Snunner;Emigh;Sharp;8-1

1 Steel Cut;Hill;Hawley;8-1

3 Hailstorm Slew;LQuinonez;Trout;12-1

8 Super Saks;Birzer;Lukas;10-1

6 Impasse;Vazquez;Lukas;20-1

10 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

RAPID DIAL** is an unraced colt with swift works dating back to July. He finished preparations with a bullet 5-furlong gate work, and trainer Ingrid Mason saddled a debut winner here Jan. 16. LIKEITLIKETHAT contested the pace and gave way grudgingly in a photo finish defeat when making his career debut at Fair Grounds. The Al Stall Jr. trainee is shipping north for the larger purse money. VISIONARY TALE is a first-timer showing strong workouts for a stable that excels with young horses. He must draw in from the also eligible list.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Rapid Dial;Felix;Mason;10-1

4 Likeitlikethat;Vazquez;Stall;3-1

14 Visionary Tale;Landeros;Cox;7-2

2 Minegold;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;9-2

5 Colonelsdarktemper;Court;Fires;5-1

7 Sports Reporter;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

3 Conquest Archie;Emigh;Danner;8-1

13 Civil;Santana;Moquett;12-1

12 Cadillac Red;Cannon;Hartman;8-1

1 My Man Kan;Birzer;Hobby;15-1

10 Sophisticated Bling;Corbett;Durham;20-1

6 Hot Shot Kid;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

8 Perplexed;Clawson;Lukas;20-1

11 Scarlet Wine;Franco;Jayaraman;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The first race is a good trifecta race due to a large field with plenty of contention underneath a probable winner (Carlos Dangerous). The 50-cent Pick-4 starting in race seven begins with a full field and is certainly a race that may produce an upset winner. The eighth race also drew 12 and can likely be narrowed down to three or four contenders. The feature race is a money-saver with likely single Terra Promessa. In the 10th, I'll use the likely favorite and my preferred long shot.

