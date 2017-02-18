TODAY’S OTHER STATE DIVISION I GAMES

Central Ark. men at New Orleans

WHEN 4 p.m. Central WHERE Lakefront Arena, New Orleans RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-19, 7-7 Southland Conference; New Orleans 15-9, 10-3 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 20.2 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.6 6.8 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.5 7.2 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.3 3.0 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.9 3.6 COACH Russ Pennell (17-65 in third season at UCA, 128-134 in eighth season overall) NEW ORLEANS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tevin Broyles, 6-4, Sr. 7.6 3.0 G Christavious Gill, 5-8, Sr. 11.7 2.3 F Makur Puou, 6-9, Jr. 5.8 4.5 F Travin Thibodeaux, 6-9, Jr. 8.6 7.1 F Erik Thomas, 6-5, Sr. 19.9 7.8 COACH Mark Slessinger (72-95 in sixth season at New Orleans and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA UNO 75.1 Points for 72.6 83.6 Points against 70.2 -1.6 Rebound margin +3.8 -3.1 Turnover margin -0.8 44.3 FG pct. 47.0 38.2 3-pt. pct. 32.7 73.9 FT pct. 71.6 CHALK TALK UCA had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 96-89 overtime loss at Nicholls State on Thursday night. … The Bears made 12 three-pointers, but Nicholls State made 14. The two teams, who played the previous Saturday in Conway, combined for 61 made three-pointers in the two games. … New Orleans has won three games in a row to maintain its lead atop the Southland standings. … UCA is tied for seventh place in the Southland with Southeastern Louisiana. The Bears need to finish in the top eight to advance to the Southland Tournament.

— Troy Schulte

Central Ark. women vs. Houston Baptist

WHEN 2 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Central Arkansas 20-4, 12-2 Southland Conference; Houston Baptist 5-18, 3-10 INTERNET ucasports.com RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway TICKETS $9 (reserved), $7 (general admission adult), $5 (general admission youth)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.3 3.1 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.8 4.5 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 6.4 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 10.6 5.4 COACH Sandra Rushing (98-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 501-304 in 28th season overall) HOUSTON BAPTIST POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Heidi Byrd, 5-8, Sr. 8.2 2.9 G Britta Daub, 5-9, Fr. 3.9 1.6 G Shannon Jones, 5-10, Fr. 4.2 2.9 G Lisa Zderadicka, 5-6, So. 11.1 4.8 C Kennedy Collins, 6-1, So. 1.4 1.8 COACH Donna Finnie (46-68 in fourth season at Houston Baptist and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA HBU 69.0 Points for 56.0 53.2 Points against 74.2 +5.8 Rebound margin -6.6 -2.4 Turnover margin -3.9 47.5 FG pct. 33.7 34.9 3-pt. pct. 28.1 69.8 FT pct. 70.9 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas has won 20 games in consecutive seasons, and for the fifth time since moving to Division I. Sandra Rushing has won 20 games for the 10th time in her past 14 seasons as a head coach. … UCA still leads the Southland standings by a half-game over Abilene Christian. The Sugar Bears have four games remaining. … Houston Baptist has lost three in a row and six of its past seven, with each loss coming by 10 or more points.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB men at Texas Southern

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7-19, 6-7; Southwestern Athletic Conference Texas Southern 14-11, 10-2 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 9.5 3.5 G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 8.3 2.3 G Joe’Randle Toliver, 6-4, Jr. 7.3 2.7 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 10.2 4.6 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.4 2.8 COACH George Ivory (74-176 in ninth season at UAPB and overall) TEXAS SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Zach Lofton, 6-3, Jr. 18.0 3.9 G Demontrae Jefferson, 5-7, Fr. 13.5 1.7 G Kevin Scott, 6-4, Jr. 9.6 3.9 G Dulani Robinson, 5-8, Sr. 7.5 2.6 C Marvin Jones, 7-0, Sr. 8.2 6.8 COACH Mike Davis (90-68 in fifth season at Texas Southern, 327-220 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 62.8 Points for 72.8 71.9 Points against 74.6 -4.0 Rebound margin -2.5 -0.5 Turnover margin +1.2 40.4 FG pct. 41.6 32.9 3-pt. pct. 27.3 65.6 FT pct. 73.4 CHALK TALK Texas Southern had a fourgame winning streak snapped Monday at Jackson State, which cut its lead in the SWAC standings over Alcorn State to a half-game. … Texas Southern has the SWAC’s top scorer in Zach Lofton

(18.0 points per game), top shot blocker in Marvin Jones (1.3) and its leader in assist-to-turnover ratio in Dulani Robinson

(1.7). … UAPB’s Jaquan Lynch made six three-pointers while scoring a season-high 20 points in a Monday loss to Alcorn State. He’s scored 10 or more in three games in a row.

— Troy Schulte

UAPB women at Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 11-13, 8-5; Southwestern Athletic Conference Texas Southern 15-8, 9-3 RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, in Pine Bluff

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 9.8 2.9 G Tiffany Murdock, 5-6, Jr. 1.8 0.9 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 0.8 1.4 F Faith Ohanta, 5-10, Jr. 7.7 5.1 F Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.4 6.3 COACH Nate Kilbert (43-100 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 165-299 in 16th season overall) TEXAS SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, So. 16.5 4.0 G Chynna Ewing, 5-8, Fr. 7.6 5.8 G Kaitlyn Palmer, 5-8, Jr. 10.0 3.2 F Breasia McElrath, 6-0, So. 6.3 6.1 C Artavia Ford, 6-3, So. 11.7 6.3 COACH Johnetta Hayes-Perry (73-43 in fourth season at Texas Southern and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB TSU 56.4 Points for 61.8 64.1 Points against 58.9 -3.4 Rebound margin +5.0 -1.5 Turnover margin -1.9 35.4 FG pct. 39.7 24.4 3-pt. pct. 29.1 62.5 FT pct. 64.5 CHALK TALK UAPB handed Texas Southern its first SWAC loss in a 49-45 victory Jan. 21 in Pine Bluff. The victory sparked a string of seven victories in eight games for the Golden Lions. … UAPB is the only SWAC team to hold Texas Southern, which is averaging 63.1 points in SWAC games, to below 50 points in a game. … Texas Southern is tied for second place with Alabama State, and UAPB trails by 1½ games with five games remaining.