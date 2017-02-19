Details few on Shannon Hills police gunfire

State police continued Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in the Shannon Hills community in Saline County.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., a Shannon Hills police officer responded to a 911 call and heard screaming from inside the home, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The officer, who had been unable to contact anyone inside, attempted to enter through the front door and encountered a man. The officer fired his weapon and hit the man, who was transported to a Little Rock hospital, suffering injuries that weren't life-threatening.

State police special agents are leading an investigation, the results of which will be presented to Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady for review.

No other information was available pending the investigation, a news release said.

