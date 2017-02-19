Greenbrier, Bentonville prevail

Pulaski Academy got closer to Greenbrier in this year's Arkansas state high school wrestling tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

It still wasn't enough to dethrone the defending Class 1A-5A state champions Saturday.

Greenbrier outpointed Pulaski Academy 299-295 to earn its second consecutive team state championship.

The Panthers had two state champions -- juniors Chris Whisenant (113 pounds) and Rylan Howard (152 pounds). But it was their depth that allowed them to remain on top of Class 1A-5A.

Greenbrier placed in 13 of 14 weight classes, missing out on the top six in the 160-pound weight class. The Panthers earned 6 second-place finishes, 3 third-place finishes, 1 fourth-place finish and 1 sixth-place finish.

"We've got a bunch of hard-working kids," Greenbrier Coach Jayson Howard said. "They come out and buy into what we've got going. They come to practice. They come out here and show what they know. That's a testament to them."

Greenbrier led 149-129 entering Saturday, but Pulaski Academy pulled within 297-281 after junior James Noel's first-place finish in the 170-pound class.

Greenbrier picked up two points when senior Grayson Powell earned a 13-6 decision over Pulaski Academy junior Thomas Wheelis in the 182-pound third-place match.

"It really sealed the deal for us," said Howard, Greenbrier's coach. "That was the turning point."

Bentonville won its third Class 6A-7A championship, outpointing Springdale Har-Ber 256-231½. The Tigers won two individual state championships -- junior Cash Jones (145 pounds) and senior Luke Brandon (170 pounds). Searcy was third with 226½ points, followed by Rogers Heritage (159 points) and Greenwood (146 points).

Pulaski Academy led all schools with six individual champions. Along with James Noel, freshman RT Noel (120 pounds), freshman Dregan Smith (126 pounds), and juniors Michael Crockett (132 pounds), Layne Hatcher (195 pounds) and Allen Amuimuia (285 pounds) all earned state crowns.

Five wrestlers ended their seasons without a loss.

Hatcher, a three-time state wrestling champion, went 50-0 and is 167-4 in his three-year career, defeating Berryville senior Robert Allen by pinfall. The junior, who has led Pulaski Academy's football team to two consecutive Class 5A state titles at quarterback, has won 105 consecutive matches dating to last season.

Crockett (38-0) earned a technical fall victory over Greenbrier senior Will Pittman. Central Arkansas Christian senior Braden Quesinberry (27-0, 182 pounds in 1A-5A) earned a 9-7 decision against Berryville sophomore Christian Lemus. Cabot senior Harris Sutton (39-0, 220 pounds in 6A-7A) picked up a 13-4 major decision over Rogers Heritage senior Tim Wooten. Maumelle freshman Jacob Beene (43-0, 106 pounds in 1A-5A) had a 11-2 major decision against Greenbrier junior Sean Harlan.

Before last season's breakthrough, Greenbrier had placed sixth in 2013, fourth in 2014 and second in 2015. Howard said he wasn't satisfied after winning one team title.

The coach now has two team titles and plans on the Panthers to keep themselves among the state's top wrestling programs.

"It's huge for us," Jayson Howard said. "We build on tradition. We keep trying to build teams that are trying to compete. That's all I ask from our guys, go compete on the mat. Whether you're going to win the match or lose the match, just come out and compete."

