Springdale trucker killed in Iowa collision
By The Associated Press
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- An Arkansas resident was one of two people who died Friday in a crash involving a pickup and two tractor-trailers at a central Iowa intersection.
Kaleia Shana Grant, 33, of Springdale was killed in the crash that happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Iowa Highways 14 and 96 north of Marshalltown, the Des Moines Register reported.
Iowa State Patrol said a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven west on Iowa 96 by Brandon Paul Skidmore, 32, of Iowa ran through a stop sign and hit a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Joel Ryan Reints, 32, of Iowa. The crash caused Reints' tractor-trailer to spin into the southbound lane of Iowa 14, where it was struck and split in two by the tractor-trailer driven by Grant.
Skidmore also died. Reints was injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
