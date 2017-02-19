Springdale trucker killed in Iowa collision

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- An Arkansas resident was one of two people who died Friday in a crash involving a pickup and two tractor-trailers at a central Iowa intersection.

Kaleia Shana Grant, 33, of Springdale was killed in the crash that happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Iowa Highways 14 and 96 north of Marshalltown, the Des Moines Register reported.

Iowa State Patrol said a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven west on Iowa 96 by Brandon Paul Skidmore, 32, of Iowa ran through a stop sign and hit a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Joel Ryan Reints, 32, of Iowa. The crash caused Reints' tractor-trailer to spin into the southbound lane of Iowa 14, where it was struck and split in two by the tractor-trailer driven by Grant.

Skidmore also died. Reints was injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

State Desk on 02/19/2017