Suspect fatally shot after opening fire, Arkansas State Police say

Authorities fatally shot a suspect in a breaking-and-entering Sunday after he opened fire on officers, Arkansas State Police said.

Police shot Kyle Riggs, 33, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in Bull Shoals, a news release from state police said. Riggs later died at a local hospital.

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy and a Bull Shoals Police Officer responded to a breaking and entering and assault call at a residence early Sunday, the release said.

Riggs shot at the officers when they arrived and the officers shot back, hitting Riggs in the head, according to authorities.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said police believe that Riggs did not live in the residence and was a suspect in the breaking and entering.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

State police special agents are leading the investigation, the results of which will be submitted to the Marion County prosecuting attorney.

Chapman said police were not immediately releasing the exact location of the shooting in order to protect the identity of the Bull Shoals resident.

Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.