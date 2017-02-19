Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 19, 2017, 2:56 a.m.

Yell County crash leaves driver dead

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.

A Dardanelle man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Yell County.

Arkansas State Police said Brandon Crow, 44, died in the accident on Arkansas 7 south of Dardanelle shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A police report said the vehicle driven southbound by Crow went off the highway and struck a culvert, then overturned. Crow was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

State Desk on 02/19/2017

Print Headline: Yell County crash leaves driver dead

