Yell County crash leaves driver dead

A Dardanelle man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Yell County.

Arkansas State Police said Brandon Crow, 44, died in the accident on Arkansas 7 south of Dardanelle shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A police report said the vehicle driven southbound by Crow went off the highway and struck a culvert, then overturned. Crow was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

State Desk on 02/19/2017