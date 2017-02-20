Parachuting accident proves fatal, Arkansas police say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A person died Sunday in a parachuting accident in Conway County, authorities said.
Morrilton police were called at 2:34 p.m. Sunday to a private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport to respond to a parachuting accident, according to the Police Department.
Morrilton police are investigating to determine the cause of the accident, according to a news release from the department. The Federal Aviation Administration will assist in the investigation.
Authorities said the victim was a male, but they did not identify him Sunday evening.
