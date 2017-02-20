Pine Bluff man, 30, dies after head wound, police say

A Pine Bluff man died Saturday evening after being shot in the back of the head earlier that day, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers were called a little before 4 a.m. to the area of West 24th Avenue and South Poplar Street for a report of gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the police department.

Police found Willie Baines, 30, of Pine Bluff in the driver's seat of a maroon Chrysler 200, the release said.

Baines had been shot in the back of his head, and "there were bullet fragments all over his body," according to a police report.

In the pocket of Baines' sweatshirt, police found a black 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm that had been reported stolen from a pawn shop in July, according to the report.

Baines was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center before being transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, according to the release. Police said Baines died Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said authorities do not have any information on a shooter.

At the scene, police arrested Laderrius Martin, 29, on unrelated charges, police said. According to a report, Martin had a warrant out of Grady.

Police said detectives interviewed Martin, but it was unclear if he was there when the shooting occurred, the release said.

Baines' death is the third homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

Metro on 02/20/2017