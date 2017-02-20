Springdale park work nearing completion

SPRINGDALE -- A park under construction and another long-standing one being renovated are close to completion after delays.

Turnbow Park is steadily being built downtown next to the City Administration Building at 201 Spring St., and Murphy Park is in the final stages of renovation, said Melissa Reeves, public relations director for the city.

"Turnbow is going fantastic. We're still on track for completion on May 30," Reeves said.

Turnbow has had consistent construction since the city accepted Springdale-based Milestone Construction's $1.7 million bid to take over work on the new park in late December. Work on the park stopped when the city fired contractor JLA Construction of Springfield, Mo.

The city fired JLA Construction on Nov. 15. JLA Construction submitted a $1.5 million bid to become the park's contractor in December 2015. It was the only bidder. The city gave JLA Construction an Aug. 31 completion date.

The city paid JLA Construction more than $600,000 before terminating the contract. City Attorney Ernest Cate said in December the city would pursue all financial remedies available against JLA Construction.

A JLA Construction spokesman said in December delays were because of unworkable designs provided by the city.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said Milestone has succeeded in making those designs a reality with no significant changes.

"The quality of work looks excellent, and we look forward to seeing that project finished," Sprouse said.

Alderman Kathy Jaycox and Alderman Mike Lawson, both of whom represent Ward 4, which Turnbow and Murphy parks are in, lauded Milestone's work on Turnbow.

"They are laser-focused on completing it," Jaycox said.

Lawson said Milestone built the city's newest recreation area, C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park.

"[Turnbow] will be done very soon, and people will be able to enjoy it," Lawson said.

The Walton Family Foundation gave the city a $2 million grant to pay for the project. JLA presented a projected cost of $1.5 million.

Murphy Park improvements should be completed within the coming weeks, Sprouse said.

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Mock said in June that Murphy Park, at 501 S. Pleasant St., is one of the oldest and most popular parks in the city.

Improvements include renovating the pond area, with the middle of the pond being dredged, cement paving added around the pond's bank and fountains in the pond. The project also includes new handicap-accessible bathrooms and a pavilion.

Total cost for improving Murphy Park is about $1.3 million. About $780,000 of that money came from the Capital Improvement Fund and the rest from a 2012 bond issue, said Wyman Morgan, administrative and financial services director for the city.

Park improvements were expected to be done by the end of September, but delays were experienced. Work is now close to completion with only a few improvements left, including landscaping, placing gutters on the pavilion and some plumbing work in the bathrooms, according to Reeves.

Construction on the park's pond and fountain is completed. Rainwater will fill the pond, Reeves said.

JLA Construction was hired to improve Murphy Park. Despite the city's issues with JLA Construction over the company's work on Turnbow, JLA will remain the contractor on Murphy Park until completion, Sprouse said.

Lawson is optimistic the improvements are being completed because he saw workers laying sod at the park and geese walking around during a recent walk-through.

"Laying sod is one of the final steps, and with the geese being back, I know we're close," Lawson said.

