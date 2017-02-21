Divac: Cousins not valued on market

Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac said he headed into All-Star weekend convinced it was time to part ways with ultra-talented center DeMarcus Cousins.

He did just that.

Sacramento dealt Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to New Orleans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, rookie Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.

When asked Monday why he didn't wait for what might be perceived as a better offer closer to Thursday's trade deadline, Divac said he had waited long enough.

"Most likely we would get less because I had a better deal two days ago," Divac said. "I don't want to go into details. I don't want to discuss the process."

Cousins will now team with another former Kentucky big man who has developed into an NBA All-Star, Anthony Davis. Cousins is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds this season and can become a free agent in 2018 unless the Pelicans can sign him to an extension.

The Kings have not won more than 33 games in a season since drafting Cousins fifth overall in 2010 and apparently tired of his frequent run-ins with coaches, media members and officials. He leads the NBA with 17 technical fouls this season, leading to a one-game suspension earlier this month. He will be suspended again after his next technical foul and every two beyond that for the rest of the regular season.

Divac said the Kings (24-33) needed a change despite being only 1½ games behind Denver for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"I really love DeMarcus," Divac said. "I think he's a great kid. It just wasn't a fit right now with what we're trying to do. I wish him all the best. I hope this will have a positive effect on his career."

Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps previous' attempts to provide Davis a requisite supporting cast has been scrutinized as the losses have mounted. New Orleans is 23-34, 2 ½ games out of the final playoff spot in the West with 25 games left.

When the deal was made official Monday, Demps thanked Pelicans owner Tom Benson and top executives Mickey Loomis and Dennis Lauscha for their "continued support and providing the resources for us to be successful."

"This is an exciting time for Pelicans fans as we continue our quest for long-term success," Demps said.

Carmelo Anthony could be the next big name to be traded, and Anthony would have to be persuaded to drop a no-trade clause, if the recent woes of the Knicks haven't already accomplished that.

The Knicks (23-34), who were tied for fourth in the East in mid-December, have lost 21 of their past 28 games to fall to 12th in the East, been dealing with controversy surrounding team president Phil Jackson and the incident involving longtime Knicks player Charles Oakley, who was dragged from Madison Square Garden and arrested.

The Kings, who are a game ahead of the Pelicans in the standings, could deal other veterans for prospects or picks before Thursday's deadline.

"We feel very strong about this draft this year," Divac said. "It's very strong, stronger than the past few years. It's time to start fresh."

For now, the Kings get Hield, 23, who won the Wooden Award at Oklahoma last year before being drafted sixth overall by the Pelicans. Hield is averaging 20.4 minutes and 8.6 points per game, while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

"He's talented guy," Divac said. "His work ethic is exactly what we want here."

Evans, who can play point guard, shooting guard or small forward, will be entering a second stint in Sacramento, where he was drafted in 2009 and went on to be Rookie of the Year. Galloway has been a solid reserve, providing scoring punch from the perimeter.

Casspi has been playing about 19 minutes a game for the Kings this season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Sports on 02/21/2017