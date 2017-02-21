Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 3:10 p.m.

PHOTO: Jesus statue's head removed twice at church, pastor says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:42 p.m.

PHOTO BY JENNA WATSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR VIA AP

This photo shows a Jesus statue vandalized outside of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood of Indianapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pastor says a statue of Jesus has been vandalized twice this month outside an Indianapolis church.

Pastor Brad Flaskamp of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship said the first time someone knocked the head off the statue and left it nearby. The Indianapolis Star reports that the second time the head disappeared and was likely stolen.

Flaskamp says the sculpture has stood at the church for about four years. A woman who gave the sculpture to the church made repairs to it after the head was removed around Feb. 10 and reattached the head Saturday before the latest vandalism happened.

Flaskamp said the congregation would like the head returned.

Indianapolis police Sgt. Kendale Adams said the department in investigating and the vandalism has been reported to the FBI.

