Springdale police charge 2 men in Saturday shooting

Two Springdale men were arrested after a shooting Saturday injured one person, according to an arrest report.

Hector Martinez-Araujo, 20, of 2701 Hampshire Ave. was arrested in connection with attempted murder. Eric Manjarrez, 18, of 723 Success Ave. was arrested in connection with accomplice to attempted murder.

Both were being held Monday at the Washington County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Police went to 711 Suffolk Cove at 1:37 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots, according to the arrest report. A man with a possible gunshot wound on his left eyebrow was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to the report.

His condition wasn't available Monday.

The man told police that Martinez-Araujo and four others -- including children -- confronted him at the home. He said Martinez-Araujo pointed the gun at his brother, prompting the man to tackle Martinez-Araujo, who then fired at him.

Both Martinez-Araujo and Manjarrez told police they were present during the argument and Martinez-Araujo brought a firearm from his home, according to the report. Martinez-Araujo, however, denied shooting the man.

The children aren't described in the report. Police declined to discuss specifics about the incident.

Martinez-Araujo and Manjarrez each have a hearing set for today in Washington County Circuit Court.

