UA’s Macon named SEC player of week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Daryl Macon was named the SEC player of the week Monday after averaging 21.3 points and hitting 13 of 19 shots — including 7 of 11 three-pointers — and 10 of 11 free throws against South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Macon, a junior from Little Rock, hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 2:30 to clinch the Razorbacks’ 83-76 victory at South Carolina on Wednesday and scored 30 points in their 98-80 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday.

‘I’m proud for him,” Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said of Macon’s SEC honor. “To me, that says a lot about not only him, but our basketball team.” Macon hit 10 of 13 shots against Ole Miss.

“He was the hot man and I thought our guys did a good job of really getting him involved and getting the ball to him,” Anderson said. “When you look at those kinds of awards, it talks about also what our team is doing.”