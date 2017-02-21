Home / Latest News /
Wreck on U.S. highway in Arkansas kills 1, injures 1-year-old
By Emma Pettit
An Arkansan was killed and two others, including a 1-year-old, were injured in a collision in Carroll County Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Bobby Johnson, 32, of Green Forest was driving a 1991 Chevrolet west on U.S. 412 in Carroll County around 3:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
A 2011 Buick traveling east crossed the centerline and struck Johnson's vehicle, the report said. The Chevrolet came to a stop partially in a ditch, and the Buick was sent into the eastbound lane, police said.
Johnson suffered fatal injuries. The Buick's driver, 53-year-old Melinda Jones of Van Buren, and a 1-year-old baby girl riding in the vehicle were both injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.
Johnson's death is the 57th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
