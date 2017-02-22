Brady jersey loses value on black market

How much is that missing Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey worth, anyway?

According to the official police report, half a million dollars.

The jersey Brady wore in the game vanished in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, leading to a deluge of press attention and a promise from the Texas lieutenant governor that the state would do all it could to recover it.

The report by the Houston police lists the jersey as stolen property in the category "shirt/blouse/T-shirt." That is followed by an eye-opening figure under "value": $500,000. The amount is pertinent because, as the report notes, $300,000 or more makes the potential crime a first-degree felony.

Houston police told TMZ that the figure was determined by the complainant -- Brady, "or one of his people."

Tom Brady is listed on the report as the complainant, and his vitals of 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds are duly noted.

A Houston police department spokesman did not immediately return a TMZ call for comment.

The report tersely describes the apparent theft: "Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots' designated locker room."

"Those are special ones to keep, you know, but what can you do?" Brady said of the jersey the day after the game and the theft.

How realistic is the $500,000 figure? A jersey with that provenance might be worth half that, Josh Evans of the auction website Lelands.com told USA Today. But the notoriety over the theft might increase its value to $1 million, he said.

Of course, the publicity over the theft would make the jersey almost impossible to sell. No auction house would accept it for sale, and private buyers might be dubious about its authenticity and concerned about its resale value.

The "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre in 1911 (a "national scandal of the first magnitude," The New York Times said). But what could the thief, Vincenzo Peruggia, do with it? Two years later, he was arrested in Florence trying to sell the painting -- for 500,000 lira.

Pulling hair

Former Bears star Brian Urlacher is suing a Florida hair clinic for wrongly using his likeness to advertise hair-restoration treatments, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

"Well," wrote Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times, "that's one way of protecting your turf."

Headlines

From the satirical website sportspickle.com:

• "Pelicans land Jahlil Okafor by sending used Nissan Sentra to Sixers"

• "Kyle Schwarber announces retirement to pursue career in beer-league softball"

Sports quiz

According to Brian Fleischer, a memorabilia evaluator at Beckett Media, what is the most valuable baseball card?

Sports answer

The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth card, worth $500,000 in good condition

Sports on 02/22/2017