New Broadway Bridge to open to traffic next week; work progresses ahead of schedule

The new Broadway Bridge is expected to open at some point next week, reconnecting a major route between Little Rock and North Little Rock weeks ahead of schedule, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

The department said the exact opening time has not been finalized. A "ceremonial first crossing" of the new span will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, department spokesman Danny Straessle wrote in a news release.

The Broadway Bridge closed Sept. 28, 2016. The old span was demolished and the new one reconstructed by a Kansas City-based company, Massman Construction Co. The firm had 180 days to complete the project.

Based on Arkansas Online's countdown clock, Massman still has 35 days to complete the project within the slated timeframe. The release said crews made quicker-than-expected progress in part because of the "unseasonably warm winter months."

Members from the transportation department, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith and Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola will all be in attendance at the ceremony Monday. That ceremony will only be open to credentialed media as the area is still an active construction zone, the release said.

When the bridge opens, the southbound off-ramp that connects to westbound Arkansas 10 will still be closed and will eventually open in the following weeks, officials said. The shared pedestrian and bicycle pathway will also be closed while crews continue work to connect ramps on both sides of the river to the Arkansas River Trail, the release said.

Once the bridge is open, travelers can still expect occasional lane closures during off-peak times, the release said.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially celebrate the new bridge. That ceremony, which will be held across from Dickey-Stephens Park at 4 p.m. on April 6, is open to the public.