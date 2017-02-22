Little Rock man accused of driving stolen car into convenience store, stealing cigarettes

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after he drove a stolen vehicle through the doors of a convenience store, stole a few packs of cigarettes and tried to flee, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Woodrow Food Mart at 1817 S. Woodrow St. around 11:30 p.m. after 48-year-old Barry London drove through the front doors, an officer wrote in a report.

London then stole several packs of cigarettes before he exited the business and tried to run away, police said. He made it two blocks before police caught him, the report said. The officer noted a small glass pipe was found on London's person after he was arrested.

London faces charges of commercial burglary, two counts of theft by receiving, possession of the instrument of a crime and fleeing. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail.

A court date is scheduled for March 1.