Soothe your soul with roasted squash soup

For cold, uncertain times, there is soup.

Keep it simple, and making soup means one thing will, without a doubt, go right today. The calming acts of chopping, heating and stirring lead to a sustaining series of good smells, an orderly, controlled progression in a disorderly, out-of-control universe. The wafting scents, of course, lead to real sustenance of the truly tasty kind. Like our friend sleep, soup knits up the raveled sleeve of care; like a favorite sweater, soup warms and reassures. If you haven't made a pot of soup recently -- or ever -- it can feel like a small revolution of sanity.

This particular soup has been part of my wintertime supper vocabulary for so long, making it is like visiting with an old friend.

This soup takes a little time, but it's very difficult to mess up -- listen to some favorite songs while you're making it. Take care of yourself and those you love. It doesn't have to be complicated. When this soup is done, the color makes it like eating warm sunshine. This is food that can help you get ready for what's next.

Super Simple, Really Good

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

1 large butternut squash

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 large yellow onion

2 tablespoons of butter or olive oil

3 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1/4 cup whipping cream, optional

Sour cream for dolloping, optional

Italian parsley

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Carefully cut the squash in half lengthwise (it's easier if you cut the stem off first), then scoop out the seeds and stringy insides. Put a half-inch or so of water in a baking pan, and set the squash in it, cut side up; drizzle with olive oil, rubbing it around to coat, and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. Roast on middle rack of the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the flesh is soft. Let cool for about 20 minutes.

Chop the onion and saute in butter over medium heat in a large pot, sprinkling with a little salt and pepper. Remove from heat when the onion is soft.

Add the flesh of the butternut squash, scooping it out with a spoon; discard the skin.

Pour in enough stock to cover; bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.

Blend with an immersion blender or in batches in a traditional blender until smooth. Stir in cream, if using; taste and season with salt and pepper (it'll need some of both).

Garnish each bowl with a dollop of sour cream, if desired, and chopped Italian parsley, plus a little pepper over the top.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

