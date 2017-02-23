4A-North Regional: Pea Ridge starts fast, routs West Fork

WEST FORK -- Trent Loyd said his team had this game circled on their calendar for a full year.

After narrow losses in each of the previous two seasons that knocked Pea Ridge out of the postseason early, Loyd and his team were anxious to get over that hump. Mission accomplished.

Pea Ridge senior Westin Church hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game, and the Blackhawks never looked back in a 62-34 win against West Fork in the first round of the 4A-North Regional Tournament on Wednesday in the Tiger Dome.

"The past two years we've had heartbreaking losses, where a couple of shots late here or there, the outcome could have been different," Loyd said. "It was good to see these guys come out and play so well. They've earned this, the trip to go to state. A lot of time and effort have been put into this."

The Blackhawks (28-2) left little doubt about this one early, using Church's two big shots to race to a 18-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

West Fork coach Cody Vaught said the Tigers wanted to hold the ball and keep it out of Pea Ridge's hands. Getting down double-digits less than four minutes into the game changed that gameplan.

"The plan was to hold the ball the whole game," Vaught said. "So that immediately took us out of what we wanted to do. That's what made it so tough. You have to pick your poison with them when they're on offense because they are so good at every spot. The one guy we picked not to guard hits the first two 3s of the game and that kind of set the tone."

Pea Ridge hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter with Joey Hall and Kobe Rose also hitting from downtown to fuel the 18-0 start. Once the Blackhawks grabbed the lead, they were able to drive to the bucket and draw fouls, and there are few better players in Northwest Arkansas better at that than senior Matt Thomas, who scored a game-high 21 points and hit 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.

West Fork (17-13) finally got on the scoreboard on a pair of free throws by Brenon Burks, but did not hit its first field goal until there were 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first half on Dalton Hays' layup. By then Pea Ridge led 20-5.

The Blackhawks flirted with the 30-point Arkansas Activities Association mercy-rule in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 29 at one point.

"I thought Westin Church came out of the gate ready to play," Loyd said. "Hit hit a couple of shots, got us a couple of extra opportunities got a couple of rebounds. They all came out with that mission that we need to come out and play really well right off the bat to get the game and the tempo going in our direction."

The Blackhawks will advance to the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of today's Subiaco Academy vs. Shiloh Christian game.

Pea Ridge senior Britton Caudill suffered a broken arm late in the game and his status for the rest of the season is unknown, Loyd said.

Pottsville 66, Gravette 58

The Apaches are headed to the semifinals after knocking off No. 4 seed Gravette.

Three players scored in double-figures for Pottsville, led by Wesley Heikes with 14. Kelton Trembly led Gravette with a game-high 15 points.

Girls

Berryville 43, Dardanelle 36

The No. 1 seed Lady Bobcats hung on to edge No. 4 seed Dardanelle and punch their ticket to the Class 4A state tournament next week in Nashville.

Berryville (19-12) led just 38-36 with under two minutes left, but came up with big plays at the end to advance to Friday's semifinals.

Baylea Smith led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Lexy Anderson and Kelcee Hopper each scored 9 for the Lady Bobcats.

Junior Janna Rhinehart led Dardanelle with a game-high 21 points.

Ozark 51, Pea Ridge 46

The Lady Hillbillies had to hold on late, but slipped past Pea Ridge to advance to Friday's semifinal.

Ozark led by double-figures most of the second half, but Pea Ridge rallied in the fourth quarter to get as close as five. Jennifer Anthony, who led all scorers with 23 points, scored 12 in the final quarter including a pair of 3-pointers.

Ariel Walker led Ozark (22-2) with 18 points and Jessica Turner added 15. Avery Dayberry scored 14 for Pea Ridge (16-12).

Ozark will take on the winner of tonight's Huntsville vs. West Fork game at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

7A-West Regional Tournament

At Greenwood

Fayetteville Purple 42, FS Ramsey 36

The Bulldogs won their opening round game in the boys 7A-West Regional junior high tournament in Greenwood on Wednesday.

Purple will advance to play at 5:15 p.m. Friday against the winner of Alma vs. Bentonville game.

Anton Michna led Fayetteville with 15 points, and Sully White added 14.

In Wednesday's late game, Fort Smith Kimmons rolled over Springdale Central 50-31. Kimmons will take on the winner of the Springdale Southwest vs. Fort Smith Darby game at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

On the girls side, Fayetteville White rolled over Fort Smith Darby 47-28 and will take on the winner of the Fort Smith Kimmons vs. Rogers Heritage game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Host Greenwood also won Wednesday, defeating Fayetteville Purple 39-23. Greenwood will advance to Friday's 6:30 p.m. semifinals against the winner of the Bentonville vs. Alma game.

Sports on 02/23/2017