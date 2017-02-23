Arkansas man killed after vehicle drives off bridge, hits culvert

A 31-year-old Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle traveled off a bridge and hit a culvert, state police said.

Anthony Kennon of Greenwood was driving a 2002 GMC east on state Highway 10 in Logan County about midnight Wednesday when he lost control in a curve, according to a preliminary crash report.

He then crossed the road's centerline and into a ditch and eventually traveled off a nearby bridge, hitting a concrete culvert, officials said.

It was reportedly foggy at the time of the wreck, but the roads were clear.

Kennon's death is the 60 death on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police information.