LR Fair finds way to play on

The Little Rock Fair War Eagles still puzzle Coach Charlie Johnson at times, but they have a few more games to resolve their issues.

Fair defeated Beebe 52-36 in the first round of the 5A-Central Tournament to set up a semifinal meeting with Mills on Friday. The victory qualified the War Eagles for the Class 5A State Tournament next week in Magnolia.

"We are still playing with no plan. We are not playing like we need to be playing,'' Johnson said. "I guess we had to win one, so now we don't have to worry about the rest of them.

Fair found 6-8 Kris Bankston, who has signed with UALR, often enough for 18 points. His touches still were limited, but he made an impact on the defensive end where he blocked seven shots and altered several others.

"When he gets the ball, he does a good job,'' Johnson said. "But they missed him 10 or 12 times, and it seems like he just kind of falls off the face to the earth."

Fair led 8-7 after one quarter and 23-14 at the half after Deaveon Bankston hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.

The War Eagles put the game away in the third quarter. They hit 7 of 9 shots and 2 of 2 free throws to take a 39-26 lead going into the final quarter.

Deaveon Bankston finished with 14 points. Khyron Gilbert had 10 for Fair.

Beebe was led by KJ O'Neill with 17 points and Brad Worthington added 16.

"Overall, I guess I am pretty well pleased,'' Johnson said. "We have just got to play better. If we play a few more games, maybe we get better."

Sports on 02/23/2017