Man charged with killing pedestrian during Little Rock police chase testifies at hearing

A man charged with killing a pedestrian at the end of a police chase more than a year ago in Little Rock spoke in court Thursday, days before the start of his trial.

Jordan Vandenberghe, 25, was arrested after the chase in September 2015, which resulted in the death of pedestrian Trendia Horton, 39, who was jogging with her daughter, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Vandenberghe testified before Judge Leon Johnson in Pulaski County Circuit Court that he could recall being in a police vehicle, receiving treatment at a hospital and being booked into jail.

The rest of that day, Vandenberghe testified, is a blur.

Vandenberghe faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree battery, fleeing, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Before his testimony, three people investigating the case with the Little Rock Police Department explained their interactions with Vandenberghe.

Lead detective Kevin Simpson outlined how he had questioned Vandenberghe in his initial interview with the murder suspect.

That conversation, in which another detective was present, included Vandenberghe initially saying he’d gotten the stolen vehicle from his friend “Victor,” before admitting to stealing the car outside a gas station.

An audio recording of that interview, which was just over 10 minutes in length, was played in court Thursday.

Vandenberghe’s trial is set to begin Tuesday. Jury selection will start once the defense and prosecution agree to hundreds of images in photographic evidence related to the investigation.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.