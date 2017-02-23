1 dead in wreck on I-40 near Conway; portion of roadway shut down, officials say

State police and the Conway Police Department are responding to an accident on Interstate 40 that has left one person dead Thursday morning, officials said.

The wreck happened between exits 127 and 129 near Conway, said department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff.

The eastbound side of the roadway is shut down, said Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Chapman. There has been one fatality, and a trooper is currently at the scene, she said.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved, Chapman said.

