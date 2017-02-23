Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 23, 2017, 3:33 p.m.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman set to host telephone town hall with Arkansas constituents

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:17 p.m.

us-sen-john-boozman-r-ark-speaks-in-front-of-the-arkansas-state-capitol-in-little-rock-ark-tuesday-may-26-2015

PHOTO BY AP / DANNY JOHNSTON

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks in front of the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, May 26, 2015.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman on Thursday said he plans to host a telephone town hall with Arkansans to discuss topics up for debate in the nation’s capital.

The event’s scheduling comes a day after his Republican colleague from Arkansas, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, met with a heated crowd in the state’s northwest.

More than 2,000 constituents, many of whom were opponents of President Donald Trump, packed the Springdale Performing Arts Center and questioned the senator on a number of issues, booing when dissatisfied with his responses.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that hundreds more stood outside the building when the fire marshal determined that the high school theater was at capacity.

Boozman’s telephone town hall is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday. Arkansans interested in participating in the conversation must sign up to be dialed in to the call.

“Telephone town halls allow me to connect with Arkansans all over the state and discuss topics important to them,” Boozman said in a statement. “I look forward to the conversation.

Additional information regarding the event can be found by visiting the senator’s website.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

