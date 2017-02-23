Police: Robber fires shot in downtown Little Rock, grabs purse after woman drops it

A woman was robbed of her purse and phone after a man approached her and her roommate and fired a gun in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday night, police said.

The 27-year-old and 51-year-old were walking near their home in the 900 block of Rock Street around 9 p.m. when they were approached by a man in camouflage pants, a gray hoodie and a black mask, according to a police report.

The man pulled out a gun and fired a round, though he did not hit anyone, the report said.

When the shot rang out, the 27-year-old said she fell to the ground and the 51-year-old dropped her purse and phone. The gunman scooped up the items and fled north on Rock Street, the report said.

Police responded to the scene but could not find the shooter or any fired rounds in the area.