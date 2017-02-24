Police: Little Rock teen beaten, robbed after getting ride from someone she'd talked to on Facebook

A Little Rock woman told police that she was beaten and robbed after agreeing to get a ride from someone she’d spoken with on Facebook.

When the person she had spoken with on social media came to pick her up at the Motel 6 on Scott Hamilton Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, the 18-year-old victim said, someone else was with him.

The woman told responding officers that she had asked for a ride because of an earlier verbal altercation with someone.

The three traveled in a green Honda with tinted windows and peeling paint until pulling over in the area of West 10th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The vehicle model was listed as unknown.

At that point, one of the assailants pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair and struck her in the face repeatedly, the woman told police.

The woman attempted to fight back but stopped after realizing that the robber was armed with a .40-caliber handgun, authorities noted.

“Why are you letting him do this to me?” the victim asked the other robber witnessing the assault.

“You know what this is,” he then reportedly replied.

Police said the victim was later able to run to a nearby house to call 911 and was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Officers noted that the robbers were able to steal $600 in cash, a cellphone, a beige purse, a rainbow-colored wallet and a Hollister bag containing clothes.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.